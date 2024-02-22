Versa Networks announced its release of Versa SASE

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Versa Networks announced its release of Versa SASE on SIM™ for Mobile Operators. The patented solution leverages SIM-based identity for authentication and access control – enabling Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to seamlessly deploy SASE services and enforce advanced security policies at the mobile network edge.

The Need for SASE in Mobile Networks

MNOs and MVNOs are increasingly challenged to grow their businesses in a market where basic connectivity services are becoming commoditized. Many MNOs are

introducing new value-added services to expand revenues, improve customer retention, and diversify their revenue streams. They see security services as an opportunity but are unable to deliver them at scale cost effectively. As the workforce has become more

mobile and remote, traditional architectures delivering security services are insufficient.

SASE has enabled delivery of cloud-based security services at scale for traditional IT users. It offers a more dynamic and context-aware security approach,

ensuring that mobile and remote users have secure access to applications and data, regardless of their location.

Many of the devices connecting to mobile networks cannot easily accommodate security clients and introduce lifecycle management complexity. This is a challenge

for deploying SASE into mobile networks.

What’s New?

Versa SASE on SIM for Mobile Operators blends the capabilities of SASE with SIM-based identity for authentication and access control in their mobile networks.

By extending SIM-based identity to SASE services, MNOs can:

·

Offer value-added security services

to build network security and Zero Trust offerings into mobile services for IoT and IT devices without the need for an agent.

·

Deliver scalable private network services

by eliminating the need to provision private APNs per enterprise.

·

Simplify operations by avoiding

lifecycle management and monitoring across multiple agents, operating systems, and end-user devices.

"With the launch of our SIM-based SASE solution, we are setting a new standard for security and connectivity in mobile networks," said Apurva Mehta, Versa Co-Founder

and CTO. "Our patented technology not only simplifies the deployment of SASE services for mobile operators but also marks a significant step forward in advanced, seamless authentication methods. This innovation underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled

value to our partners worldwide."

How Clientless SASE Works

Many types of endpoints in mobile networks are unintelligent, such as cameras, sensors, and thin clients. As these endpoints attach to the MNO’s field radio

network, Versa SASE gateways use the subscription ID (e.g. IMSI) in the device’s SIM card, along with the IP address information, for tenant and user identification. With Versa SASE gateways integrated into the mobile network data path, SASE services can now

be applied to these endpoints.