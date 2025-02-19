Verkada raises $200M Series E funding

February 2025

Verkada announced a $200 million Series E funding round. The round was led by General Catalyst, with significant investment from Eclipse and additional participation from new and existing investors. Since its founding in 2016, Verkada has raised more than $700 million in funding, and the latest round values the company at $4.5 billion.

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada’s six product lines — video security cameras, door-based access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled visibility through a natively integrated cloud-based software platform.

Machine learning and applied computer vision have been core to Verkada’s offering from the beginning, and it recently expanded AI-powered capabilities with category-defining natural language search and alerting features. These visual intelligence offerings not only make investigations more intuitive and efficient than ever before, but they also enable Verkada’s customers to address industry-specific operational concerns – from manufacturers managing workplace safety and compliance to retailers combatting fraudulent returns. The company will leverage this new capital to further infuse AI into its security and safety solutions, and more broadly enhance and expand its cloud-based physical security platform.

Verkada has incredible momentum in the market, with its customer base growing 111% since its last fundraise in September 2022. Today, more than 91 companies in the Fortune 500 trust Verkada as their physical security layer, and more than 70% of Verkada’s large customers leverage two or more of its products. This strong customer demand has driven Verkada’s revenue up 95% in the same time period.

Eclipse partner Aidan Madigan-Curtis, whose firm invests in cutting-edge technology to bridge digital and physical worlds, said aging security systems simply do not meet the needs of the modern world.