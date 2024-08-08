Rechercher
Verkada opens its Command platform to third-party cameras

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Verkada announced a new way for organizations to transition to the cloud with its Command Connector, which enables third-party cameras to connect to Verkada’s Command platform.

It also announced a range of new additions to its platform, including a next-generation door reader.

Command Connector

Command Connector is a new hardware device that provides an on-ramp for third-party cameras to Verkada’s cloud-based Command platform. For customers with large legacy systems, Command Connector offers a migration plan as they transition to Verkada’s Command platform. Command Connector delivers the same easy-to-use Verkada Command interface as well as basic People and Vehicle Analytics, remote management, and powerful enterprise user administration. Learn more here.

Next Generation Door Reader

Verkada’s new AD34 door reader builds on Verkada’s commitment to providing secure and convenient access control systems, with improved scan performance, OSDP v2 security, and Intent Unlock, a powerful new Bluetooth unlock experience. Learn more here.

Verkada customers can access new software features and functionalities on August 15, 2024. Hardware availability varies by device.


