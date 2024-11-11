Verkada announced a reimagined Alarm solution

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Verkada announced a reimagined Alarm solution that, unlike traditional systems, provides more informed alarm response, minimises false alarms, and gives administrators more visibility and control across their sites.

In addition to a new suite of hardware that Verkada redesigned from the ground up, Verkada’s new Alarms solution comes with a new software experience that will empower large and distributed organisations to easily set arming and disarming schedules; more simply manage key codes and enable disarming with credentials like cards, fobs, phones, or Apple Watches; and trigger alarms with Verkada cameras, which can screen out many false alarms with AI-based person detection.

Verkada also announced a range of additional product and platform updates, including:

Next generation indoor and outdoor 4K Dome cameras. Like Verkada’s other camera models in this new generation, the CD63 and CD63-E deliver impeccable image quality in a variety of conditions, along with a streamlined and intuitive installation process.

Reverse image analysis to search through video security footage. Now, in addition to using freeform text with AI-powered search, customers can upload a photo of a person, vehicle, or object to Verkada’s Command platform to obtain relevant search results.

Features to streamline and customize Access Control workflows. Verkada is adding new role permissions for increased configurability, the ability to more efficiently manage deployments by enabling cross-site access levels, as well as an improved interface to manage door schedule exceptions.

Enhanced functionality across the Verkada platform, from the addition of Heat Index readings to Air Quality Sensors and a complete redesign of the sensor interface in Command to adding Verkada Intercom functionality within the Verkada Command mobile app.

Verkada customers can access new software features and functionalities on November 14. Hardware availability varies by device.