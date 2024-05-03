Verizon DBIR report commentary

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

"These findings underscore the complex challenges of securing sensitive content as it is shared internally and with a growing ecosystem of third parties. With threat actors increasingly targeting this data and regulators tightening compliance requirements, the risks have never been higher.

At Kiteworks, we believe organisations must take a proactive, holistic approach to sensitive content communications—one that combines robust security controls (including a hardened virtual appliance), comprehensive compliance capabilities, and a people-centric focus on training and ease of use. The 2024 DBIR is a powerful reminder of the urgency of this mission. We look forward to continuing to partner with our customers to tackle these challenges head-on in the year ahead."