Veritas Technologies unveiled new AI-driven capabilities

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Veritas Technologies unveiled new AI-driven capabilities to further expand the strength and functionality of the Veritas cyber resilience portfolio. The new innovations, including AI-powered automation and user interface enhancements, provide data protection specialists and IT generalists with intelligent, easy-to-use solutions that remove the uncertainty from cyber recovery.

Deepak Mohan, Executive Vice President of Engineering at Veritas, stated: “Data security is becoming increasingly complex, and IT teams are under mounting pressure to ensure that data is always available, with only limited resources. That’s why we’re focused on making recovery simpler, smarter and faster. With expanded AI assistance and intuitive management, we eliminate the guesswork and trial and error from the recovery process. Organizations can now bounce back from ransomware attacks quickly and confidently, minimizing business disruption.”

New enhanced user interface and AI-driven features make cyber recovery simpler, smarter and faster through the following improvements:

• Simplify navigation and operations – The Veritas Alta View management platform features an enhanced highly intuitive user interface, streamlining navigation and making operations simple for both IT specialists and multi-tasking generalists. The dashboard integrates AI-driven insights and a cyber risk score for real-time, actionable analytics. Enhanced visualization tools allow users to monitor their entire data estate, proactively manage risks and expedite cyber recovery.

• Automate asset audits and policy creation – Veritas Alta Copilot automatically scans and identifies unprotected assets, recommends and applies tailored protection, and instantly integrates with existing protection policies to ensure that all critical data is covered.

• Speed up threat detection and response – Enhanced security, accelerated threat detection, and more rapid ransomware response is now delivered through hash-based tracking of malware in backup data and blast radius analysis. Once malware is identified, new functionality reduces the time to scan and assess the spread across the entire estate by up to 93%.

• Mitigate risks and cyberthreats with automated recovery blueprints – Proactive disaster management and cyber recovery can now be achieved using a new interactive guide that enables IT teams to easily create, automate, test, and edit workflow plans. Blueprints can be customized at a granular level across multiple domains, including complex hybrid, platform-as-a-service, and container environments - ensuring tailored and effective risk management.

• Automate recovery point recommendations – Optimized recovery is now possible through proactive, in-depth analysis that provides recommended recovery points. This reduces recovery time and potential data loss by eliminating the need to manually identify the “last known good copy,” relying instead on risk engine analysis to minimize the dependence on costly malware scans.

New Veritas Copilot features announced today will be available in October. All other capabilities will be delivered through updates to Veritas NetBackup, Veritas Alta Data Protection and Veritas Alta View, available in September.