Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 
Last events

Open Source Experience 2024 Call for papers now open! until 19 July

    

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Verifymy Appoints Mikkel Nielsen as Chief Product Officer

August 2024 by Marc Jacob

Verifymy announces Mikkel Nielsen has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. In his role, Nielsen will enhance the capabilities of Verifymy’s age assurance and content moderation technologies and utilise AI at scale to ensure kids remain safe when venturing online.

The appointment comes at a critical time for the online safety ecosystem, with research having shown that children are increasingly at risk of encountering harmful and illegal threats within just ten minutes of accessing the web. One in ten kids have now been exposed to illegal materials such as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), while almost three-quarters of parents now state their kids have experienced some form of online harm, such as illicit content or harassment.

Nielsen, who has over two decades of experience working with scale-ups and start-ups in heavily regulated sectors, including healthcare and government, will be joining the mission-led team at Verifymy headed by Founder and CEO Ryan Shaw.

Under Ryan’s guidance, Verifymy is reshaping the online safety ecosystem through the development of robust privacy-preserving age assurance and content moderation solutions.

Verifymy is determined to put an end to online harms and create safer online spaces for all.


See previous articles

    


Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 