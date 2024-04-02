Veracode annouced the Acquisition of Longbow Security

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

The integration of Longbow into Veracode enables security teams to discover cloud and application assets quickly and easily assess their threat exposure using automated issue investigation and root cause analysis. Longbow provides a centralized view of risk for cloud assets and applications, thereby simplifying complex workflows, enabling faster and more effective remediation, and improving overall security posture. The result is reduced risk and fewer vulnerabilities in applications and cloud infrastructures.

Increased adoption of cloud infrastructure, combined with developers taking on more responsibility for the creation, deployment, and security of software, has introduced operational complexity. Organizations now require a deeper understanding of their risk profile within changing environments and a continuous security feedback loop throughout the software development life cycle.

Longbow and Veracode Simplify Cloud Application Security for Overloaded Teams

With 71 percent of organizations shouldering the burden of “security debt” (flaws in applications that remain unfixed for one year), teams must act quickly to reduce their threat exposure. Yet, sufficient visibility and alert fatigue continue to plague cloud and application security professionals today. With Longbow, Veracode customers can address these challenges in four ways:

• Unified visibility of risk across applications, code, and cloud. This gives teams insight to tackle significant issues that matter most to the business.

• Orchestrated remediation from code to cloud, enabling teams to prioritize and remediate with Veracode’s AI-driven fix capabilities.

• Actionable insights with ‘Best Next Action’ advice, so customers can conduct a root cause analysis and pinpoint the best path to remediation.

• Continuous monitoring and assessment via real-time vulnerability discovery across application portfolios and runtime environments, meaning customers know exactly what is running and where.

Longbow is available immediately.