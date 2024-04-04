Vawlt announced Vawlt 3.0

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Vawlt announced Vawlt 3.0, a major upgrade of its Supercloud Solution. The scale of change in this new version transcends traditional upgrades. This comprehensive overhaul fine-tunes every aspect of the solution to meet organizations’ escalating demands for data protection, cybersecurity, and operational efficiency in a rapidly changing, hybrid multi-cloud ecosystem.

With a focus on the needs of today’s security and cost-conscious organizations, Vawlt 3.0 adds significant innovative features. These build on best-in-class cyber threat protection measures, efficiency, and optimisation of data movement, as well as system health and performance monitoring. In addition, Vawlt 3.0 tackles the complex challenges faced by Channel Partners seeking added value in a rapidly changing, hybrid multi-cloud world:

• Advanced Ransomware Protection

Built-in, out-of-the-box through the introduction of Frictionless, Policy-Based Immutability for filesystem and S3-API, and Continuous Snapshotting to allow system-wide data rollbacks to any specified point in time based on individual customers configurations

• New Channel Partner-Focused Features

Equipping IT channel players like MSPs, VARs, or Integrators with Operational Support Tools to streamline their operations and to improve their service support, as well as tools for fueling overall Business Development effectively

• Brand-new, built-from-scratch,

• Web-Based User Interface for Data-plane Software Agent

•

Intuitive for configuration, packed with monitoring tools that simplify the most complex data management tasks

Vawlt first launched its Dynamic Storage Platform in 2020. The product is focused on enabling companies to enjoy powerful, public cloud-scale, operational resilience paired with simplified configuration and transparent cloud management. Since its launch, Vawlt has consistently led the charge in global Supercloud Storage innovations. Vawlt’s approach redefines how businesses approach long-term, distributed data storage, offering unrivalled data security, efficiency, and the means for true, operational data sovereignty, along with long-term, independent data storage strategies. Success stories across various industries underscore Vawlt’s role in enhancing modern data management strategies. For enterprises that focus on consistent innovation, Vawlt offers the vision and the technology to help elevate their businesses.

Set to launch Vawlt 3.0 on April 4th, Vawlt is gearing up for a series of activities designed to familiarise customers with its latest solution, use cases, new features and myriad of benefits.These initiatives will provide in-depth insights into how Vawlt can powerfully transform data management strategies, ensuring users are well-equipped to leverage all the advantages of Vawlt 3.0.