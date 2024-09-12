Vawlt and Titan Data Solutions Partner

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Titan Data Solutions, a specialist distributor for edge to cloud solutions and services, announced a partnership with Vawlt, the cloud storage company, to become its first distribution partner in the UK. Titan will drive channel recruitment and engagement to accelerate go-to-market momentum and customer adoption of Vawlt’s innovative distributed hybrid-multi-cloud storage platform across the region.

With ransomware attacks affecting businesses every eleven seconds, it is critical that digital assets remain protected independently of where they are stored. Vawlt distributes data across multiple storage providers, from public clouds to on-premises datacenter solutions, ensuring that data remains available even if some of them are down, if they lose or corrupt the data, and in case of a ransomware attack. Vawlt’s architecture takes advantage of the selected providers that have the best performance at any moment, to always deliver the best outcome.

Vawlt’s innovative solution combines disaster recovery, backup, ransomware protection, data security and compliance into a single solution. With the Vawlt platform, customers’ data remains secure, and provides them with peace of mind that data loss is a thing of the past.