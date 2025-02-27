Variscite and Check Point Partner to Enhance IoT/Embedded Device Security

Variscite, a System on Module (SoM) designer, developer and manufacturer, announced a partnership with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. that will dramatically increase IoT/Embedded device security to defend against sophisticated cyberattacks.

Check Point Quantum IoT Protect, powered by the Nano Agent, strengthens built-in firmware security and delivers comprehensive device-level protection. It safeguards against unauthorized access, secures logins, protects user data and privacy, and enhances workload security and system hardening. The Nano Agent defends connected devices against even the most advanced cyber threats, including denial-of-service attacks, malware, botnets, exploits, known and zero-day vulnerabilities.

Thanks to this collaboration, Variscite customers will be able to access and use Check Point Nano Agent with Variscite’s full line of SoMs, complementing Variscite’s own built-in security and extending cyber protection to the entire device. The small-footprint software requires minimal storage, memory, and CPU requirements, and is easy to implement by installing on top of Variscite’s software platform without any editing of Variscite drivers.

Nano Agent also enables device manufacturers to comply with the EU’s new Cyber Resilience Act (CRA), which introduced mandatory security requirements for connected devices to protect consumers, businesses, and critical infrastructure from cyber threats.