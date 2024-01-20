Vans owner VF Corp reports cyber incident, affecting 35 million customers - BlackFog Commentary

January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog

Recently, VF Corp, the company that owns Vans, Supreme and The North Face, reported that it experienced a cyber incident that potentially affected the data of millions of customers and encrypted some of the company’s systems, indicating that it was most likely a ransomware attack. Disruptions led to delays in global orders and customers canceling orders. The SEC filing reported that the attack was spotted on December 13th. The commentary from Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog:

"The attack on VF Corp shows the kind of impact a cyber incident can

have on business operations. Business downtime is a primary consequence

of cyberattacks and often leads to customer frustration and financial

loss. Especially with the breach happening around the holidays, many of

VF Corp’s customers were most likely left dissatisfied with the

company’s service, resulting in a potential loss of future revenue.

Maintaining business continuity is of utmost importance for the success

of a company. Cyber incidents can easily impede progress, which is why

investment in modern cybersecurity technology, such as anti data

exfiltration, is crucial. These third-generation solutions stop attacks

in their tracks and ensure that companies can secure their digital

assets and maintain business continuity."