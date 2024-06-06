Rechercher
V3B phishing kit - Netwrix comments

June 2024 by Ilia Sotnikov, Security Strategist at Netwrix

This week, cybercriminals have been found promoting a new phishing kit named ’V3B’ on Telegram, which currently targets customers of 54 major financial institutes in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, Austria, Germany, France, Belgium, Greece, Luxembourg, and Italy. The kit has been designed intercept banking account credentials and information, as well as credit card details.

Ilia Sotnikov, Security Strategist at Netwrix has made the following comment on the story:

“Cybercriminals are promoting a new phishing kit named ’V3B’ on Telegram. In this situation, Telegram is just a distribution channel. Activity like this is clearly illegal, and Telegram will likely take down the public channel after reviewing incoming complaints. The actual phishing-as-a-service (PhaaS) platform behind this is far more critical. It has fairly advanced functionality that enables a threat actor to bypass the security measures that are usually implemented in the banks. At the same time, it is easy to use, making the barrier of entry very low for wannabe cybercriminals. Banks are putting a lot of effort into building phishing-resistant authentication and training their clients on secure communication. But the stakes are high, so cybercriminals are willing to play this game and regularly develop new turnarounds for security measures in place. The best advice for anyone with a bank account is to avoid clicking on any links in an email they do not expect to receive from their bank and carefully double-check the URLs before entering any login or verification information.”


