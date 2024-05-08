Utimaco Launches u.nity Partner Program

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco announced the introduction of its u.nity Partner Program. The program enables resellers to offer their customers cutting-edge data protection and cybersecurity solutions while leveraging the breadth of Utimaco’s extensive global expertise and in-region support.

The u.nity program aims to strengthen partner capabilities while maximizing opportunities for joint growth. At the foundation of this opportunity is Utimaco’s cutting-edge technologies crafted for optimal data protection and security. Its comprehensive suite offers tailored solutions ranging from general purpose HSMs and key management to advanced payment security — designed to address a myriad of scenarios, compliance requirements and evolving cyber threats.

The new partner program categorizes Utimaco’s valued resellers into distinct tiers —Silver, Gold, Platinum and the exclusive Global level— to align with a business’s scale and reach. Each tier unlocks a spectrum of benefits, with the Global status being reserved for strategic, multinational partners with a worldwide presence.

By joining the program, partners are able to:

Collaborate with Utimaco’s security experts to deliver powerful, customized solutions swiftly, satisfying customer needs and simplifying their digital security challenges.

Expand their market by introducing compelling and differentiated products equipped with innovative security features.

Access a wealth of sales and marketing tools, gain unparalleled marketing support, and showcase their offerings with verified security specifications.