Upstream Security Receives Investment from Cisco Investments

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Upstream Security announced it received an investment from Cisco Investments. The proliferation of complex IoT devices in the Mobility, Automotive, and Transportation sectors introduces unprecedented operational efficiencies, data-driven services and solutions, and exceptional customer experience. However, advanced connectivity and software-defined components also open the door for large-scale cyber risks, threatening business availability and data integrity.

Upstream already protects millions of mobility connected vehicles and IoT devices worldwide, offering a cloud-based multi-layered approach to extended detection and response.

This investment by Cisco Investments amplifies the need for purpose-built IoT cybersecurity solutions that will safeguard the mobility and IoT ecosystem across the entire development and production lifecycle.

Disrupting the IoT Cybersecurity Landscape

Upstream’s cloud-based IoT XDR platform analyzes, in real-time, the contextual state of physical IoT assets and their connected ecosystem, to holistically identify and mitigate cyber risks. The Platform is agentless, requiring no installation of software or hardware, enabling rapid deployment and comprehensive coverage of devices already in production.

The Platform ingests, parses, and normalizes vast amounts of connected vehicle data, IoT protocols, telematics, API transactions, and other data streams from tens of millions of devices, endpoints, and application consumers. This data enables the creation of unique digital twins—near real-time representations of devices and endpoints, facilitating holistic and effective detection. By monitoring devices, services, and overall asset behavior, the Platform detects both known and unknown anomalies based on proprietary ML-powered models.

Coupled with a purpose-built vehicle security operation center (vSOC), dedicated for monitoring and investigating connected vehicles and IoT cyber threats, Upstream provides a holistic suite of cybersecurity solutions and services to enable customers to proactively identify and remediate cyber threats. Utilizing Upstream’s Ocean AI, Generative AI-powered capabilities, accelerates the investigation remediation process.

Upstream provides a cloud-based data management platform purpose-built for mobility and IoT, delivering unparalleled cybersecurity extended detection and response (XDR) and data-driven applications. The Upstream Platform secures more than 25 million connected vehicles and IoT devices and is trusted by large vehicle manufacturers and IoT service providers.