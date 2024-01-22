Update on LoanDepot attack: 16.6 million customers’ data stolen - BlackFog Commentary

January 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog

In a recent update on the LoanDepot cyberattack, it was revealed that 16.6 million LoanDepot customers had their sensitive personal information stolen. There are no details on what specific types of customer data. Customers have said they still are unable to make payments or access their online accounts since the incident, which occurred around Jan 8th.

The commentary from Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog: