UK and US Unite for Safer AI Future - ManageEngine Comments

April 2024 by Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of Research at ManageEngine

The UK and US have signed a landmark agreement on AI, which is a significant milestone in testing, evaluating and limiting the potential risks of AI.

Ramprakash Ramamoorthy, Director of Research at ManageEngine comments:

“Ultimately, AI will benefit society, and a close alliance between the UK and US governments will help underpin the safe and responsible use of AI. Today’s collaboration is a positive step towards building a safer cyber environment for all.

“It’s clear that tethering AI will not be easy. A failure to identify and anticipate AI’s next wave of innovation, risks dangerous outcomes. We need closer collaboration, with regulators and governments - joining forces to build the shared infrastructure, skills and security practices necessary to keep pace with the level of innovation.”


