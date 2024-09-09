U.S. Special Operations Command Awards Contract to Quantexa

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Quantexa announced that it has signed its first contract with the U.S. federal government through a new deal with the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM). USSOCOM will deploy Quantexa News Intelligence (QNI), an AI-enabled SaaS solution that provides real-time insights from global news data, to identify and monitor emerging risks and aid in making mission-critical decisions.

This contract comes on the heels of QNI achieving “Awardable” status through the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, the Department of Defense’s suite of tools and services designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI/machine learning, data, and analytics capabilities.

QNI leverages advanced AI, machine learning, and natural language processing (NLP) to process millions of news articles daily, transforming them into enriched, actionable intelligence. The scale, accessibility, reliability, flexibility, and richness of the news data that QNI provides will strengthen USSOCOM’s data intelligence operations to enable faster and more informed decisions. With QNI, Quantexa will provide USSOCOM with one of its biggest datasets for building intelligence.

QNI provides instant access to news articles from over 90,000 global news publishers that are auto translated into English. QNI ingests, reads, tags, and makes available fourteen articles per second, every second. For USSOCOM and other U.S. Department of Defense agencies, defense-specific category filtering and entity-specific search capabilities will make pinpointing relevant and accurate news exponentially faster and easier than ever before, on a global scale.

Quantexa is a trusted partner for government agencies around the world, including the U.K. Cabinet Office, Australia’s Executive Government and one of Europe’s largest tax authorities.