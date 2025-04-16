Tufin® announced the release of Tufin Orchestration Suite (TOS) R25-1

April 2025

As enterprises expand their networks across multiple cloud platforms and vendors, maintaining security, visibility, and compliance becomes increasingly complex. TOS R25-1 addresses these challenges by:

• Providing deeper visibility across hybrid environments with Arista, Zscaler, and VMware NSX-T Gateway Firewall support.

• Expanding automation to streamline security policy changes with Meraki, Microsoft Azure ASG’s and Arista Access Request Automation.

• Enhancing compliance monitoring to proactively identify security risks in Microsoft Azure Network Security Groups (NSG) and AWS Security Groups.

As a part of the company’s commitment to providing complete and accurate network visibility, with this release Tufin delivers “any-device support” to customers. Organizations need visibility into everything that’s connected to their network in order to fully protect it – and with R25-1, Tufin can rapidly add almost any new device to its already comprehensive device coverage.

Another common issue that companies struggle with is ensuring that internet-bound traffic from branch offices and on-prem sites is properly monitored and protected. Security teams lack visibility into how traffic is routed through SASE Edge solutions like Zscaler Internet Access (ZIA), making it difficult to verify policy enforcement and troubleshoot connectivity issues. Tufin solves this by integrating with ZIA and similar solutions, providing centralized visibility into internet-bound traffic flows, policy validation, and compliance monitoring across on-prem sites and Zscaler’s cloud security platform.

The key features of TOS R25-1 include:

• Arista EOS Integration – Adds visibility, compliance, and automation support.

• Microsoft Azure NSG with ASG Automation – Enhances Azure policy change automation.

• AWS Security Groups Cleanup – Identifies and removes unused security rules.

• VMware NSX-T Gateway Firewall Enhancements – Improves network topology and compliance.

• Zscaler Topology & Rule Cleanup – Remediates network access issues and identifies unused rules and objects, improving security posture.

• Cisco Meraki Automation – Access Request Automation added on to automatic target selection, risk analysis, and change verification.

• Current And Future Device Support – Rapid integration of vendors, now including Access Request Automation.