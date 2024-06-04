Trustwave announced an expanded portfolio

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Trustwave announced an expanded portfolio of offerings designed to help organizations unlock the full potential of Microsoft Security under their Microsoft 365 enterprise plans, including E5 and G5.

Leveraging its deep expertise and enduring partnership with Microsoft, Trustwave’s new offerings include Accelerator services, Implementation services, and Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) for Microsoft, including Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Sentinel, and Microsoft Copilot for Security. Trustwave’s new offerings bridge the gap between organizations’ security needs and the evolving capabilities of Microsoft’s Security solutions.

Trustwave Accelerator Services: Develops a clear roadmap for organizations to accelerate return on investment and security outcomes for Microsoft Security. This empowers organizations to navigate complex migrations and optimize Microsoft Security tools within existing IT environments.

Trustwave Implementation Services: Translates these roadmaps into action, ensuring measurable security improvements executed by experts in both Microsoft technology and cybersecurity.

Trustwave MXDR for Microsoft: Provides organizations with 24/7 unified security operations and extended detection, threat hunting, investigation, and response across endpoints, identity, cloud apps, and email with Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel.

Trustwave MXDR for Microsoft integrates with a client’s deployment of Microsoft Sentinel and the Microsoft Defender XDR suite. This integration enables Trustwave to take native response actions in Defender XDR for swift and effective response to security incidents across a digital environment.

MXDR Elite for Microsoft with Co-Managed SOC: Expands Trustwave MXDR to include frequent collaboration with experts, tailored experience, and custom content while enhancing an organization’s security posture and operations with a unique co-managed delivery methodology.

By helping organizations stay informed about the latest Microsoft Security offerings, navigate complex migrations from legacy systems, and optimize their use of Microsoft Security tools within existing IT environments, Trustwave empowers organizations to get the full value of their Microsoft Security solutions. With unmatched credentials and expertise, Trustwave is uniquely positioned to be a trusted advisor throughout an organization’s Microsoft Security journey, from maximizing existing investments to achieving best-in-class security outcomes.

Extracting Maximum Value from Microsoft Security

Trustwave’s suite allows clients to:

Improve security maturity: Develop a clear roadmap with Trustwave’s Accelerator services for Microsoft Defender XDR, Microsoft Sentinel, and Microsoft Copilot for Security. Implementation services then translate plans into action for measurable security improvements.

Continuously manage and optimize security operations: Trustwave’s thorough investigation process and effective response actions aim to disrupt complex threats across the attack chain soon after detection. Trustwave is also the first in the industry to offer accelerated investigation and response capabilities within a client’s deployment of Microsoft Copilot for Security for faster resolution of threats.

Unlock the potential of Microsoft Security solutions: Extract greater value from Microsoft unified security operations platform and eliminate active threats across Microsoft Defender XDR with speed and precision.

Enhance security posture: Trustwave’s solutions leverage additive threat intelligence, cybersecurity capabilities, and intellectual property to elevate native Microsoft experiences and deliver superior cyber outcomes.

Trustwave prioritizes flexibility in its solutions and seamlessly integrates Microsoft Security with existing best-of-breed security technologies. This allows organizations to optimize their current environment and enhance it with Microsoft. Trustwave’s flexible approach, seamless integration, and rapid onboarding accelerates time to value, minimizes risk during technology transitions, and future-proofs environments with adaptable technology choices.