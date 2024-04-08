Trusted Connectivity Alliance Releases New eSIM Interoperability Guidance for Java Card Applet Developers

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Trusted Connectivity Alliance (TCA) has published new guidance to enable Java Card applet developers to maximise interoperability and security across eSIM deployments. ‘Stepping Stones for Java Card Applet Developers’ is the latest release in TCA’s acclaimed ‘Stepping Stones’ series, which provides recommendations and guidelines to support the development and deployment of SIM-based technologies.

TCA’s new guidance addresses emerging interoperability considerations presented by the growing adoption of eSIM technology. It provides an analysis of key recent Java Card technology updates, along with the impact of broader ecosystem developments from 3GPP, ETSI and GSMA. A series of best practices and security recommendations are also detailed to maximise interoperability and ensure applet assets are sufficiently protected. For developers seeking practical guidance, recommendations are collated into a comprehensive ‘interoperability checklist’ to help address common challenges and deliver high-quality applets.

Other key interoperability initiatives from TCA include the release of the new, free-to-use TCALoader tool, which enables mobile operators and application developers to download, install and manage applications on the UICC / eUICC to test interoperability across different deployments.

TCA has also reported growing industry momentum for its eSIM Interoperability Testing Service – delivered by COMPRION. The service enables mobile operators, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), IoT connectivity providers and eSIM profile developers to test how eSIM profiles interact with an extensive range of consumer eSIM devices such as smartphones, wearables, tablets and laptops. This helps to proactively identify and address individual interoperability issues prior to deployment.

Stepping Stones for Java Card Applet Developers’ is available.