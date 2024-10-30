TRM Labs and Flashpoint Join Forces to Enhance Visibility into Cyberattacks Involving Cryptocurrencies

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Disrupting criminal networks is increasingly vital to keep the crypto ecosystem safe from illicit actors and allow it to grow for lawful users. TRM Labs’ Illicit Crypto Economy Report reveals that criminals are handling over $34 billion in cryptocurrency. However, with governments and law enforcement agencies leveraging advanced threat and blockchain intelligence, these figures are beginning to decline as they disrupt and prosecute bad actors using crypto for criminal transactions.

TRM Labs makes it easier for investigators to uncover connections between disparate data sources by reducing the need for manual intelligence checks across multiple platforms. With this partnership, TRM Labs has integrated Flashpoint’s data directly into its blockchain intelligence platform. Investigators that use TRM Labs will now benefit from an enriched repository of threat intelligence data within TRM Forensics, including comprehensive details on threat actors, malicious content, illicit forum conversations, and current and historical information from the dark web and social media sources, with the ability to explore deeper insights through a Flashpoint license.

This partnership bolsters TRM Labs’ existing portfolio of proprietary threat intelligence that includes Chainabuse, the largest scam and fraud victim reporting platform in the blockchain intelligence industry. Chainabuse empowers anyone in the crypto economy to report scams, hacks, or other fraudulent activity as they encounter it. The free tool enables crypto users, victims of financial crimes, and crypto businesses to take an active role in making the crypto ecosystem a safer place to operate.