TripleComm adds Darkscope’s cyber threat intelligence to its solutions roster

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

TripleComm has added Darkscope’s cyber threat intelligence solutions to its long-standing roster of network-focused solutions. Darkscope’s portfolio adds specific cybersecurity capabilities to TripleComm’s services for the first time.

Darkscope announced its formal channel program for Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) to distribute Darkscope’s unique, award-winning, AI-powered portfolio of cyber threat intelligence solutions in August. For full details of Darkscope’s MSSP program and its opportunities for the channel, visit Darkscope’s website.

Darkscope’s suite of solutions and services are built on its core ’Watchtower’ platform. The portfolio:

provides real-time detection/monitoring of both direct threats and indirect (partner/supply) chain risks; and

helps cyber insurance providers understand the overall cyber security risk of an organisation

enables organisations to evaluate their ISO27001 and in some cases NIST readiness, and to comply with the imminent, stricter rules of NIS2

A combination of highly accurate AI models and algorithms assign scores to compromise indicators, so security teams can prioritise mitigation tasks. Specific combinations of functionality, solutions and services are configurable according to customer requirements.