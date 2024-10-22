TRG announced that it has acquired Boreal 4.0

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

TRG announced that it has acquired Boreal 4.0, an entreprise AIDC-focused automation company based in Argentina. This acquisition will allow TRG to expand its managed services into Latin America and enhance its robotics and automation capabilities.

TRG will be acquiring four of Boreal 4.0’s locations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico – and 40 employees will be joining the team. With this expansion, TRG can now support its customers across three continents and nine countries, leveraging a workforce of over 500 employees across 12 facilities.

In preparation for this expansion, earlier this year TRG brought on Gregg Gough as its first Director of Automation to help drive its automation and robotics capabilities for its’ customers. Previously at Honeywell Intelligrated, a leading single-source provider of intelligent automated material handling solutions, Gough has extensive experience in consulting and designing automation solutions for customers.

This is the third acquisition TRG has made in the past two years to help expand its reach globally. It also just merged capabilities with its’ sister company Inversion6, which is now TRG’s dedicated cybersecurity division.

These recent acquisitions and partnerships have doubled not only the team’s size but has massively expanded its capabilities and the company has no plans to slow down anytime soon.