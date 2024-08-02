Trend Micro Platform Exceeds 10K Large Enterprise Customers, Extends Proven Solution to Small Enterprises

August 2024 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

AI-powered platform with built-in risk management bridges cybersecurity talent shortage, supports vendor consolidation Trend Micro Incorporated has achieved new growth and availability milestones for its cybersecurity platform. Trend Vision One™ now serves over 10,000 enterprise customers worldwide and has also been extended to help small- and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) better manage their cyber risk. Enhanced with new management and operational tools designed specifically for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), the platform simplifies risk management for enterprises while also allowing MSPs to gain operational efficiencies, expand their services and monetize the market opportunity.

“SMEs are often the most attractive targets for cybercriminals,” said James Rocker, CEO at IT service provider Nerds That Care. “By identifying and addressing vulnerabilities before they can be exploited, Trend helps level the playing field for organizations that don’t staff large security teams. Our team is looking forward to this next evolution in Trend’s offering for managed services providers and customers."

Unlike other cybersecurity vendors stitching together disconnected capabilities, Trend’s AI-powered cybersecurity platform goes beyond single solutions to more efficiently manage the full cyber risk lifecycle. Risk management is powered by AI to improve managing asset profiles, predicting attack paths and enabling custom remediation guidance. This means a single security tool can enable teams of all sizes to assess and prioritize risk in real time and take action to build enterprise resilience.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: “This is a major growth period for SMEs, and it’s important to build on secure foundations. We see a critical need to address growing attack surface risk while enterprises are facing a significant lack of cybersecurity talent—that’s a valuable opportunity for the channel. Our expanded platform offering empowers MSPs to seamlessly deliver enterprise-grade cyber risk management to SMEs, enhancing customer business resilience and confidence while increasing the market opportunity for our partners.”

Managing cyber risk is one of the most difficult challenges that SMEs face as threats continue to evolve and multiply, with many lacking sufficient staffing to meet security needs. According to industry association CompTIA, 35% of small and 27% of medium-sized US businesses are assessing risk, but without a formal framework for doing so. A further 15% and 9% respectively are still only at the discussion stage regarding risk management.

Trend Vision One™ for Managed Service Providers offers partners a broad range of proven, enterprise-grade capabilities from a single platform with the integrations they require to efficiently manage their operations. In an industry first, MSPs can now deliver comprehensive, precise and continuous cyber risk management for their customers in a multi-tenant platform, leveraging broad security capabilities for endpoint, email, network, identity, and cloud combined with powerful built-in modules like XDR and Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM).