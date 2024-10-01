Trend Micro Incorporated announced the launch of Trend Micro Check

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Trend Micro Incorporated announced the launch of Trend Micro Check, a multi-featured mobile app uniquely designed to help consumers identify potential scams and growing AI threats such as deepfakes. Trend Micro’s one-of-a-kind AI-powered solution allows consumers to submit content such as messages, ads, or social media posts to help them quickly determine if it can be trusted or not and will also help them verify if a live video call is a deepfake.

A recent global Trend Micro study of 4,080 consumers revealed that 73% of respondents believed the volume and risk of online scams have gotten worse over the last year, and 79% stated they were worried a family member might become a victim of an online scam. In addition, 96% of consumers said they would take action if it would help protect themselves, their families, and others from the work of scammers.

While 71% of respondents said they were somewhat or very confident they could identify online scams, 62% said they would still use an app that could help them quickly verify if an email, social media post, online ad, text message, or phone number was a scam.

Online scammers have been successful in part because AI tools allow them to create deceptive content that in turn elicits an emotional response from consumers. With a tool like Trend Micro Check, consumers can proactively block scams before seeing them, receive real-time alerts about scams before they can do harm, and most importantly, easily and instantly verify if something is a scam before they can be deceived by it. The app offers a powerful and unique set of features including:

• Scam Check: AI-powered tool providing real-time assessment of the likelihood that content (e.g. social ad, text or email message, website URL or more) is a scam. The tool returns an easy-to-understand summary of the potential security concerns, along with recommended actions.

• Deepfake Scan: Identifies potential AI “face-swapping” scam attempts during live video calls.

• SMS Filter: Automatically filters out spam and scam text messages before it hits the inbox.

• Call Block: Blocks incoming phone calls from telemarketers, robocallers, scammers, or spammers.

• Web Guard: Blocks risky websites and filters out suspicious ads.

Trend Micro Check is now available to download for iOS and Android devices in select countries.