Trend Micro Incorporated announced new innovations in its enterprise platform and consumer cybersecurity products

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Trend Micro Incorporated announced new innovations in its enterprise platform and consumer cybersecurity products focused on protecting all environments from the rapidly growing threat of AI-based attacks and fraud.

Trend research shows that cybercriminals are catching on to the explosion of enterprise AI use, resulting in a dramatic increase in AI-based tools available on the criminal underground. These tools are cheaper and more accessible than ever, enabling criminals

at any skill level to more easily launch attacks at scale that mislead victims for purposes of extortion, identity theft, fraud, or misinformation.

Detecting and defeating these AI-based methods is central to better managing attack surface risk for enterprises and lowering overall online risk for consumers—71% of whom, in a recent Trend survey, viewed deepfakes negatively and believed that one of their

top uses is for fraud.

Available soon in the Trend Vision One™ platform, new deepfake detection technology will use a variety of advanced methods to spot AI-generated content. This capability is also available for consumers today in Trend Micro Deepfake Inspector.

Going beyond techniques like image noise analysis and colour detection, the platform also analyses user behavioural elements to provide a much stronger approach to detecting and stopping deepfakes. Upon detection, Trend immediately alerts enterprise security

teams, enabling them to learn, educate, and take proactive measures to prevent future attacks.

Trend Micro Deepfake Inspector can help verify if a party on a live video conversation is using deepfake technology, alerting users that the person or persons with whom they are conversing may not be who they appear to be.

According to Gartner1 analyst Dan Ayoub, "Readily available, high-quality GenAI applications are now capable of creating photo-realistic video content that can deceive or mislead an audience. Given the low barriers to entry in using these tools and their increasing

sophistication, developing a methodological approach to detecting GenAI deepfake content has become necessary."

Deepfakes pose a significant risk to modern enterprises and individuals. An undetected deepfake can lead to financial impacts, job losses, legal challenges, reputation damage,

identity theft, and potential harm to mental or physical health. In a recent Trend Micro study, 36% of consumers reported experiencing a scam attempt using a deepfake. The FBI has also

previously warned of deepfake technology being used in conjunction with video calls to carry out business email compromise attacks, and to fraudulently apply for remote working positions.

This technology is not only being abused to bypass human verification but also biometric security measures like facial recognition.

Trend research has also revealed recent shifts indicating a growing preference for exploiting existing LLM models through innovative jailbreaking techniques rather than developing bespoke criminal AI tools.

The launch of Trend’s new solutions is part of a company-wide mission to secure customers’ AI journey. Supporting a zero trust strategy, Trend also recently

released new features for Trend Vision One designed to:

Centralize management of employees’ GenAI access and usage

Inspect prompts to prevent data leaks and malicious injections

Filter GenAI content to meet compliance requirements

Defend against large language model (LLM) attacks

Trend Micro Deepfake Inspector is a free solution designed to alert users to potential deepfakes while they are on video call. Analysis takes place in real time and locally on the consumer device, ensuring users’ data and privacy are protected at all times.