Trend Micro Exposes the Future of Social Engineering: AI, Wearables, and VR Set to Supercharge Cybercrime

March 2025 by Trend Micro

Trend Micro has released a new report, detailing how cybercriminals are set to exploit AI, wearable technology, virtual and augmented reality, as well as chatbots to manipulate victims with unprecedented precision.

Authored by Trend Micro’s threat researchers, the report explores how attackers are refining their tactics by leveraging emerging technologies to scale deception.

"Social engineering, the practice of manipulating people into divulging sensitive information, remains one of the most effective cybercrime strategies", said Robert McArdle, Director of Trend Micro’s Forward Looking Threat Research. "Traditionally, criminals have relied on phishing emails, fraudulent phone calls, and fake websites. However, the next wave of attacks will take advantage of AI-generated deepfakes, automated scam interactions, and immersive digital experiences to craft hyper-personalized fraud at an industrial scale."

Key Emerging Threats Highlighted in the Report

AI-Powered Chatbot Manipulation – Attackers will poison chatbot data, allowing them to spread misinformation, automate scam responses, and conduct business email compromise (BEC) attacks by mimicking executives.

Wearable Devices as Attack Vectors – Cybercriminals will exploit smartwatches, fitness trackers, and AR glasses to manipulate users into installing fake updates, extracting personal data, or gaining remote access.

Deepfake-Enhanced Scams – AI-generated voices and videos will make fraud more convincing, enabling attackers to impersonate executives in real-time video meetings or fake distress calls from family members.

VR & AR-Based Social Engineering – Fraudsters will embed malicious links within virtual environments, disguise attacks as legitimate digital interactions, and leverage augmented reality (AR) QR code scams.

The "Predictable Lie" Technique – Scammers will A/B test variations of a scam, refining their deception based on victim responses to create highly targeted and believable fraud schemes.

"As technology advances, so do the methods cybercriminals use to manipulate, deceive, and steal," said Robert McArdle at Trend Micro "We are witnessing a shift, where AI-driven deception and immersive technology will make scams smarter, faster, and harder to detect. Organisations and individuals must stay ahead of these tactics by adopting proactive security measures."

With AI accelerating attack automation, VR and wearables opening new exploit pathways, and social engineering becoming hyper-personalized, businesses and individuals must rethink their cybersecurity defenses. The full "Social Engineering: A Glimpse of the Future" report provides an in-depth look at these evolving threats and offers strategies for mitigating risk