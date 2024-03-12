TRANSMIT SECURITY and I-TRACING secure customer identities

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

TRANSMIT SECURITY and I-TRACING are joining forces to leverage their complementary skills and expertise in anticipating threats and managing customer identities, thus securing consumers’ digital journey, regardless of the digital purchase channel used (e-commerce website or application).

“As part of this alliance, I-TRACING has become the official reseller and integrator of TRANSMIT SECURITY solutions in France. We are delighted with our partnership with I-TRACING, a leading pure-player in the world of cybersecurity services, particularly recognized for its center of expertise entirely dedicated to the management and security of customer digital identities.”

Sophie Belloc, Sales Manager France, TRANSMIT SECURITY

"TRANSMIT SECURITY’s CIAM solution is robust, innovative, and proven. The fight against fraud and attacks is a very present topic among our clients. These attacks range from the theft of loyalty points to identity theft or even credential stuffing attacks. Our partnership with TRANSMIT SECURITY allows us to provide real-time active solutions to help our clients protect themselves from these threats."

Leonard Moustacchis, Director of CIAM and Digital Identities offerings, I-TRACING

With this partnership, TRANSMIT SECURITY and I-TRACING are offering innovative solutions based on Artificial Intelligence, supervision, and signal analysis to prevent fraud, identity theft, and the leakage of customer data, which pose increasingly high risks for brands.

I-TRACING is a French pure-player in cybersecurity services that supports more than 400 leading companies worldwide, including 35 of the CAC 40 corporations.

From proactive threat anticipation to the ultra-reactive mobilization of its teams in case of an attack, I-TRACING offers a comprehensive range of cybersecurity services from consulting to integration, managed services, SOC, and CERT Follow The Sun 24/7.

As a trusted partner, I-TRACING enables organizations to develop to the full extent of their digital ambitions and can rely on the commitment of its 600 experts in France, Switzerland, Great Britain, Hong Kong, Canada, China, and beyond.

I-TRACING achieved a revenue of 115 million euros in 2023 and is owned by its founders and managers as well as the investment funds Eurazeo and Sagard NewGen.

Transmit Security is on a mission to revolutionize consumer identity and access management by reimagining customer experience (CX) and eliminating account takeover fraud and similar risks. CX-focused, cybersecurity-conscious businesses rely on Transmit Security to deliver innovative, passwordless digital identity journeys for their consumers across all channels and devices. Transmit Security’s customers are responsible for more than $1.3 trillion in annual commerce and include many of the largest banks, insurers, and retailers, along with many other leading brands.