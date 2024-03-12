TJ White, Accomplished Former Navy Vice Admiral, Joins Core4ce’s Board of Advisors

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Core4ce announced that TJ White, retired Vice Admiral and Commander of the United States Fleet Cyber Command (FCC),/U.S. Tenth Fleet (C10F)/U.S. Navy Space Command and Commander of the U.S. Cyber National Mission Force/USCYBERCOM, is joining Core4ce’s Board of Advisors. With over 30 years of extensive experience leading joint military formations and combined intelligence community organizations, White brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in national security strategies and cyber operations across defense, cyberspace and space.

In his role at FCC/C10F, White provided global situation awareness and threat assessments across air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the fleet and joint and allied operations globally. He also oversaw threat hunts for state and non-state malicious cyber and threat actors. White has commanded at all levels within the Navy and Joint Force, served as the J2/Director of Intelligence at the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and has served globally in various combat zones and conflict areas.

White is also the Founder and Manager at OneNetworkConnections, LLC, where he consults with individuals and organizations on the value and opportunity in collective cybersecurity by leveraging technical acumen, expanded operational horizon, and trusted strategic vision to assess and manage current and future risk.