Business News

Tina Stewart joins Utimaco as Chief Marketing Officer

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

Utimaco announced that Tina Stewart has joined as the company’s new Chief Marketing Officer.

Tina will drive the company’s global marketing efforts with her extensive experience in cybersecurity, cloud software, and network industries. Spanning more than two decades in the field, she is an exceptional CMO known for her strategic storytelling, empowering companies to standout in fiercely competitive markets.

Having helmed marketing teams at respected organizations like AWS, Thales, Vormetric Data Security (acquired by Thales), Juniper Networks and Network Associates, Tina excels at strategic market dominance and has successfully led integrated go-to-market strategies that cement her company’s position through growth and acquisition.

Tina holds a master’s degree in mass communication and a bachelor’s degree in marketing from San Jose State University, California.


