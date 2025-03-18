Tigera Announces Partnership with Mirantis

Tigera announced an integration with Mirantis, creators of k0rdent, a new multi-cluster Kubernetes management solution. This integration allows k0rdent users to seamlessly deploy and manage Calico as the Container Network Interface (CNI) for Kubernetes clusters provisioned by k0rdent.

The Calico and k0rdent integration provides:

Simplified Calico Deployment: Automate the deployment and configuration of Calico as the CNI for Kubernetes clusters provisioned by k0rdent.

Centralized Network Policy Management: Define and manage Calico network policies from the k0rdent control plane, ensuring consistent security enforcement across all clusters.

Enhanced Security Posture: Leverage Calico’s rich security features, including micro-segmentation, network encryption, and intrusion detection, to protect Kubernetes workloads.

Improved Observability: Gain deep insights into network traffic and security events within Kubernetes clusters through Calico’s monitoring and visualization tools.

This integration empowers organizations to:

Simplify the deployment and management of secure Kubernetes networks.

Enhance the security of their Kubernetes environments with Calico’s advanced security features.

Improve network performance and reliability.

Gain greater visibility into network traffic and security events.

For organizations with advanced network security needs, this integration provides a seamless upgrade path to Calico Cloud, delivering:

Unified Management: Centralized control and visibility for all network traffic.

Enhanced Security: Security for ingress, egress, intra-cluster, and multi-cluster traffic.

Simplified Policy: Creation and enforcement of network security rules across all clusters.