ThreatAware launches new Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM) platform

ThreatAware announced the launch of the new version of its cutting-edge platform designed to transform how organisations discover devices and manage their IT assets and security tools. Version 3.0 now enables the remediation of security issues discovered and uncovers previously unknown devices.

Developed to enable users to protect every cyber asset, ThreatAware’s platform ensures complete accuracy through its patent pending timeline matching technology. This provides real time monitoring of every device accessing corporate data to ensure security controls are deployed and functioning. With unsecured, unknown devices representing one of the greatest security blind spots, ThreatAware’s platform provides a complete view of the IT infrastructure from a single screen, uncovering hidden risks and previously invisible devices. This enables teams to swiftly identify vulnerabilities and proactively reduce their attack surface.

Powered by API’s, ThreatAware’s innovative design integrates seamlessly with existing security tools, standardising data from endpoints and ensuring organisations can account for every asset, including those previously unknown or lacking security controls. With agentless deployment in under 30 minutes, IT and Security teams have instant visibility without the need for complex configuration.

The latest launch features product enhancements to provide even greater power, flexibility, and visibility to organisations of assets across increasingly fragmented IT landscapes. This also ensures teams achieve regulatory compliance through continuous monitoring and detailed cyber risk reports to support more informed decision making.

Key features of Version 3.0 include:

‘Stealth’ device tracking: the most comprehensive approach to device discovery

ThreatAware’s latest launch provides a new way of analysing previously invisible devices. By creating a timeline fingerprint of activity across every device, the platform can identify if unknown devices are logging on to the corporate network, uncovering the ‘stealth’ devices that may present a security risk.

ThreatAware’s own analysis of IT environments shows that, on average, 15% of devices have gaps in security controls. Organisations also typically discover an average of 30% more devices accessing corporate data than previously known.

Track Issue Resolution and Remediation

New features in Version 3.0 will make it even easier for teams to identify and track the resolution of any security issues identified. The ‘Action Centre’ enables teams to automate and assign actions and provides teams with full visibility of workflows from identification to resolution.

Control, Customisation and Enriched Data

ThreatAware’s proprietary timeline matching technology eliminates duplicate records and provides a real time asset inventory with enriched, contextual data. Version 3.0 provides even more customisable tagging to deliver a clear, accurate view of the estate and to monitor trends over time, so that teams can make priorities based on their own risk profile.