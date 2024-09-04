Threat researcher at global cybersecurity company reacts to TfL cyberattack

September 2024 by David Sancho, Senior Antivirus Researcher, Trend Micro

The comment from David Sancho, Senior Antivirus Threat Researcher at global cybersecurity company Trend Micro in response to the news that TfL has fallen victim to a cyber attack.

“TfL’s recent disclose that it has been hit by a cyber-attack underlines a fundamental cyber-security truth. Any company holding data is a target for cybercriminals, with data being viewed as fair game to access and use as a bargaining chip in the eyes of these opportunists.

“TfL likely holds valuable internal data, including credit card information, supplier lists, financial records, and employee details such as salaries—all of which are crucial to keep secure. This makes the post-incident security assessments to come even more important. Assuming TfL has the capabilities, I would expect its security team to be analysing access logs and network usage information to piece together a comprehensive view of where and how intruders compromised the network so that TfL can urgently remedy this and prevent similar incidents in future.

“It’s critical to stress that very little information has been made public about this incident this time. TfL’s continued assurance that no customer data has been compromised is important but it’s still the case that, given the critical nature of TfL’s operation and service, a more complete explanation of what happened will be expected in due course.”