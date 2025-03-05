These Seven Facts Clarify Mobile IDs

March 2025 by Veridos

© Patrizia Tilly

A Mobile ID is the digital version of a physical document, such as an ID card, stored on a smartphone. With this technology, users can securely identify themselves online or digitally confirm transactions without the need for paper. The advantage? Mobile IDs are fast and flexible without making the physical version obsolete. Veridos presents the key facts about Mobile IDs.

1. Electronic verification for maximum security. Mobile IDs are verified entirely electronically by machines, eliminating error-prone manual checks. This method not only provides greater security, but also enables versatile applications that are not possible with traditional methods, such as instant identity verification when opening an online bank account or authentication for access to online government portals.

2. Mobile IDs as an extension of physical documents. Mobile IDs are digital versions of physical ID documents. They complement these documents for online use, but do not replace them. Both versions serve different purposes and are equally valid.

3. Wide range of use cases. Mobile IDs extend beyond public services and law enforcement applications. They also offer use in the private sector, including digital health cards, building access cards, and mobile student IDs.

4. Promoting digital inclusion. Mobile IDs also open the door to digital services - both public and private - for previously underrepresented groups, such as senior citizens or populations in remote areas.

5. Maximum privacy through data minimization. Mobile IDs minimize the disclosure of personal data and employ the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) principle, revealing only the information necessary for verification with the user’s consent. This eliminates the need for individuals to provide more information than is necessary to complete a transaction.

6. Real-time data updates. When information such as age, marital status, or address changes, government agencies must manually update physical documents. Mobile IDs update automatically, eliminating the need for in-person visits to government offices.

7. Secure transmission via NFC and BLE. Identity is transmitted using robust, proven technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC) or Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for maximum security. Prior to transmission, users scan a QR code, generated on demand, to consent to the transfer.

"Mobile IDs are more than just a technology trend - they are a central component of today’s digital society," said Marc-Julian Siewert, CEO of Veridos. "Mobile IDs not only make access to digital services more secure, but also more convenient. Businesses, governments and individuals alike will benefit from this seamless solution."