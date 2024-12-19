The Only Ransomware Report Practitioners need for 2025: Flashpoint offers a deep dive on how to remediate ransomware

December 2024 by Flashpoint

Ransomware is still on the rise in 2024, and according to Flashpoint intelligence analysts, there were 4,700 ransomware attacks across all sectors.

To help organizations better manage these increasingly sophisticated bad actors and their tactics, Flashpoint has released a new deep dive eBook titled, 2025 Ransomware Survival Guide,

that outlines specific steps practitioners can take to manage and deescalate ransomware activities. This guide goes beyond general approaches and equips CTI professionals, threat hunters, and security leaders with the actionable knowledge and insights they need to effectively anticipate, prevent, and respond to ransomware attacks.

The report provides actionable tools on how to:

· · Understand the interconnected nature of ransomware and its five stages: Insights into how seemingly unrelated threats, such as infostealers, exploits, and phishing attacks converge is crucial for developing a comprehensive security strategy. Understanding this, and the five stages of ransomware, helps security teams defend against it, respond to potential attacks, and mitigate the risk of future incidents.

• · Prioritize Vulnerabilities Efficiently: How to leverage risk frameworks and threat intelligence to inform patch prioritization. Includes understanding how attackers leverage infostealers to gather information about potential vulnerabilities and prioritize patching efforts based on risk and threat intelligence.

• Develop a Resilient Incident Response Plan: Build a playbook that outlines the

steps to take in the event of a ransomware attack for containment, negotiation, and recovery. The report also provides guidance on how to engage with threat actors, negotiate ransom demands, and recover data.