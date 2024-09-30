The European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) unveils this year’s Team Europe that will compete in the 3rd International Cybersecurity Challenge in Chile

September 2024 by ENISA

This year’s team consists of twenty-one exceptional young people, coming from 16 different countries, who have been selected to represent Europe in the 3rd International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC). Team Europe players will fly to Santiago, Chile to compete with the rest of the world’s best cybersecurity talents from 28 October to 1 November 2024, and four will be placed as substitutes. Congratulations to our Team Europe members:

• Lea Holter from Austria

• Louis Dasnois from Belgium

• Odysseas Stavrou from Cyprus

• Alexander Skovsende and Astrid Bek from Denmark

• Stepan Fedotov from Finland

• Jan-Niklas Sohn and Yannik Marchand from Germany

• Nikolaos Mourousias from Greece

• Botond Hartmann from Hungary

• Cillian Collins from Ireland

• Vincenzo Bonforte from Italy

• Rick de Jager from the Netherlands

• Maja Kądziołka, Szymon Borecki and Jakub Nowak from Poland

• Mariana Rio Costa from Portugal

• Dragoș Albăstroiu from Romania

• Andraž Strgar and Anže Maj Blagus from Slovenia

• Philippe Dourassov from Switzerland

Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, highlighted that: “I would like to congratulate the young people who, after several months of intense training, were selected to represent Team Europe at the third International Cybersecurity Challenge; and to wish them the best of luck in the competition. Safeguarding our cybersecurity remains vital for ensuring Europeans’ safety at a time of growing geopolitical challenges and hybrid threats, with ENISA at the forefront of this effort. Team Europe’s successful performances in past cybersecurity competitions is a testament to ENISA’s effective roll-out of cybersecurity education programmes across Europe and to our unwavering commitment to our younger generation with a view to supporting the rapid development of the skilled cybersecurity workforce Europe needs."

EU Agency for Cybersecurity Executive Director, Juhan Lepassaar, stated that: “Team Europe is a testament to the high degree of skills and knowledge that younger generations possess. It is our responsibility to cultivate an environment that motivates and supports their talent as it constitutes the answer to the challenges of present and future cyber threats. ENISA is committed to provide the necessary educational tools and resources to help cybersecurity skills in Europe flourish.”

The selection process of Team Europe included a series of bootcamps, a qualifier and various additional training activities that were coordinated with the help of the Team Europe coaches and took place through the course of the past months. ENISA partnered with cybersecurity experts that provided specialised training during bootcamps and authored challenges for the qualifier event. A big thank you to our Team Europe coaches, to our bootcamp trainers and to the authors of the challenges for our qualifier CTE event, whose efforts and contribution was vital for every step of the Team’s journey.

The number of people who volunteered their services in forming and training this year’s Team Europe is evidence of a vibrant European community of cybersecurity experts, committed to train the next generation of professionals.

Finally, ENISA would like to thank the supporters of Team Europe, namely Accenture and Ubitech, who have generously bolstered all the activities of the Team along the way.

We wish Team Europe all the best and support them every step of the way!

