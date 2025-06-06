The Eclipse Foundation and the Adoptium Working Group Announce the Latest Eclipse Temurin Open Source Java SE Runtime

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The Eclipse Foundation in collaboration with the Adoptium Working Group, today announced the latest release of Eclipse Temurin’s Java SE runtime. As organisations around the world reevaluate their approach to Java, given recent changes in licensing and support costs, Eclipse Temurin continues to see incredible growth, having just surpassed 600 million downloads, rapidly approaching double the 380 million recorded at this time last year. This release improves stability, security, and platform coverage, including updates to Windows AWT behavior, Docker image cleanup, and expanded support for AIX ppc64 systems. These updates reinforce Temurin’s focus on platform relevance, modernisation, and enterprise-grade stability.

The latest Eclipse Temurin release (8u452, 11.0.27, 17.0.15, 21.0.7, 24.0.1) includes:

● Reverted AWT headless detection on Windows to avoid regressions.

● Removed outdated Docker images for Windows ServerCore & NanoCore (1809).

● Added AIX ppc64 support for JDK 24, improving enterprise platform reach.

In addition to the latest release, the Adoptium Working Group is also introducing two related initiatives to educate enterprises and ensure Eclipse Temurin’s continued growth remains sustainable. First, the Working Group released a new ROI calculator that helps organisations quantify the financial impact of switching to open source Java, with enterprises reporting average annual savings of over $1.6 million after migrating from paid Java SE options to open source solutions like Eclipse Temurin. The Working Group also launched the Temurin Sustainer Program, which encourages reinvestment in the technology infrastructure that powers mission-critical Java workloads.

The Eclipse Temurin Sustainer Program invites enterprises benefiting from Temurin to contribute a portion of their savings back into the project. Contributions are not required, and supporters can choose from several flexible funding tiers based on their estimated savings and scale of usage. These funds support faster releases, security maintenance, and expanded test infrastructure. The Temurin ROI calculator, available here, provides personalised estimates of Java support cost savings for organisations of any size.

The Temurin Sustainer Program is not just about cost efficiency but also about supporting one of the most critical elements of an enterprise’s technology stack. For enterprises relying on open source solutions like Eclipse Temurin, this program enables them to optimise their investment in Java and contribute to the broader innovation driving this ecosystem forward.

The Eclipse AQAvit project is a prime example of how the Temurin Sustainer Program will continue to drive innovation, enabling smarter automation, better test coverage, and faster delivery across Java SE runtimes. Eclipse AQAvit™ is the quality and runtime branding evaluation project for Java SE runtimes and associated technology.