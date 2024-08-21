The Dangers of Using Public Wifi: Expert Guide to Staying Safe Online

August 2024 by Broadband

In recent years, public wifi availability has seen a mammoth surge, with 628 million public wifi spots estimated to have been available by 20233. This availability alongside the influx in remote working increases the allure of logging into public wifi, putting millions of people’s data and privacy at risk every year.

Shutterstock

With these rising threats in mind, and to help you stay safe and connected, Gemma Ryles, expert at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals, has shared her tips to help you protect yourself online.

Risks of public wifi:

When you use a public wifi network, you put your personal data at risk. Data you may think is harmless,including location data, browsing activities, personal communications, files and sensitive information including bank details and personal log-ins, poses a risk in unauthorised hands and is very valuable to hackers.

1. Unencrypted networks

Public wifi networks are often not encrypted, meaning data sent and received is not protected. Encryption scrambles information sent through your network, making it incomprehensible to unauthorised users.

2. Sensitive data theft

When connected to unsecured wifi networks, you risk exposing sensitive data including login details for online banking, email, social media and other personal information. Cybercriminals can extract login details from commonly unencrypted forms to gain access to accounts or sell these credentials.

3. Malware distribution

If your device is not sufficiently protected, you could be the victim of malware distribution which can lead to data theft, unauthorised access and complete device ownership. Hackers are often able to infiltrate unsecured connections to install malicious software to steal information. This is particularly concerning for employees working outside of the home where criminals could obtain business data.

4. Man-in-the-middle attacks

Man-in-the-middle attacks work by hackers intersecting a network and manipulating data sent between your device and the network router. Through device imitation, they easily position themselves in the middle of the data exchange allowing them to read, alter or insert data into your connection request.

5. Honeypot hotspots

Hackers sometimes go to the lengths of creating a public wifi network which may seem legitimate but is in fact operated by cybercriminals who monitor your unencrypted data if you connect to it so they can commit information theft. They can often redirect you to hard-to-detect phishing sites to steal personal information from the unsuspecting user. These networks could resemble well-known wifi networks using familiar names such as “Coffee Shop Guest” or “Free Airport Wi-Fi” to not raise suspicion.

How to protect yourself when using public wifi:

1. Use a VPN

Using a virtual private network (VPN) will allow you to connect to unsecured wifi more safely as it encrypts your data, making it more difficult for cybercriminals to intercept or decipher.

2. Only connect to secure connections

Use caution when you are in public and in need of a wifi connection. Make sure to avoid unknown networks that often have no password or have unfamiliar names. When needed, always ask an establishment to confirm their wifi details to ensure you are connecting to the right networks rather than fakes.

3. Install security barriers

Firewalls and antivirus software can help protect you when using unsecured wifi networks. Firewalls will stop hackers from gaining unauthorised access to your device and will fight off malware. Always keep them up to date to ensure you are fully covered.

4. Change network settings to not auto-connect

Check your device’s network settings are set to not automatically connect to wifi, as this poses a risk even if you are simply passing a nearby unsecured network - hackers don’t need long to gain access to your data.

5. Connect via HTTPS

If you are unable to use a VPN, look for ‘HTTPS’ at the start of a web address which indicates that the site is encrypted and safe. Otherwise, use the padlocks or settings found in the search bar to determine if the site is secure.

6. Use two-factor authentication

Two-factor authentication provides an extra layer of security when logging onto sites and apps. These will often require you to verify your device from another app or site, or send you an email or text to gain access - making it harder for others to log in.

Gemma Ryles at Independent Advisor Broadband Deals shared her thoughts:

“It is important to always be cautious and proactive to ensure online safety when connected to public wifi. Make sure you are informed on how to stay safe, as making the correct choices starts before you even connect.

Having software designed to keep you and your data safe is paramount when you have no other choice but to join an unsecured network. Using VPNs, firewalls and other tools designed to encrypt your data is your best line of defence. By taking these precautions, you can significantly reduce the risks of using public wifi.”