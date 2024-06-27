The 2024 State of Network Security Report Reveals a Shift Towards Multi-Cloud Environments, with a 47% Increase in SD-WAN and 25% Uptick in SASE Adoption

June 2024 by AlgoSec

AlgoSec has released its annual ‘The State of Network Security Report’ providing a broad view of network security in hybrid cloud environments, identifying the most popular strategies adopted by security professionals. The report sheds light on key market trends and highlights the solutions and technologies that are in demand and why, helping organisations to navigate the complexities of modern network security.

Based on two comparative surveys conducted in H2 of 2022 and 2023, AlgoSec’s research evaluated market leaders including AWS, Microsoft Azure, Check Point, Palo Alto Networks, Cisco and more, identifying significant shifts in cloud platform adoption, deployment of firewalls and Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), as well as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) implementation.

Key findings from the report include:

● Security, continuity, and compliance driving cloud platform selection – When selecting a cloud platform, organisations prioritise seamless integration, compliance, and robust security features. While the overall adoption of cloud platforms has grown, the ranking of different vendors has remained relatively stable. Azure continues to be the most widely used platform, closely followed by AWS, which has shown the fastest pace of growth.

● The growing adoption of SD-WAN – The move towards remote working and cloud computing has been the catalyst for the increased deployment of SD-WAN, ensuring secure and reliable connections across multiple locations. That is reflected in the report, with a steep decline in the number of organisations that had no SD-WAN solution from 55.2% in 2022 to 34% in 2023.

● The rise in SASE adoption – With network infrastructures becoming more complex, SASE has become a popular solution for organisations, consolidating multiple security functions into a single, unified, cloud service. The report found the rate of SASE adoption has increased year-on-year, with notable growth of Zscaler implementation from 21.9% in 2022 to 37% in 2023, and Prisma access implementation from 16.2% in 2022 to 22.8% in 2023.

● The increasing importance of firewalls in cloud estates – With more businesses looking to secure corporate resources across complex cloud networks, firewall implementation has increased as a result, providing organisations with the means to safeguard against external threats. The rate of adoption has risen significantly, with only 7.1% of respondents saying they had no firewalls deployed in 2023 - a sharp drop from the 28.4% recorded in 2022.

● The persistence of hybrid networks – Despite the general shift towards cloud adoption, on-premise data centres and device rollouts remain a significant feature of the network landscape.

“According to our research there has been greater adoption of cloud-based network security solutions across the board”, said Eran Shiff, VP Product of AlgoSec. “However, there is still progress to be made in the SD-WAN and SASE space. By identifying the key trends and the most popular solutions on the market, we can provide some much-needed clarity into the complex world of network security.”