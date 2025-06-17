Telstra and Nokia partner to unlock network APIs for developers and enterprises

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Telstra, Australia’s l telecommunications company, and Nokia today announced a new collaboration that will give developers secure access to network APIs to help build smarter applications and integrate them into advanced new use cases for enterprises and industries.

Under the agreement, Telstra’s muru-D Labs will provide access to a select mix of live and simulated network APIs on Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal, designed to make it easier for developers to build, test, and deploy new applications that securely tap into Telstra’s advanced network capabilities.

The collaboration will focus on real-world use cases across industries, such as managing network traffic during large events, improving network observability, and prioritising critical services. The partnership will also explore Fixed Network use cases, having the developer platform consume API’s from Nokia’s service orchestration software already deployed in Telstra.

Kim Krogh Andersen, Group Executive Product & Technology at Telstra, said the new collaboration reflects the company’s recently announced Connected Future 30 strategy and focus on delivering increasingly sophisticated and flexible connectivity capabilities to meet evolving customer needs. Core to this strategy is ‘Network as a Product,’ which aims to reinvent how Telstra creates and captures value from its networks by productising sophisticated network capabilities and opening up new business models.

The initiative will include a local hackathon later this year, giving developers access to a selection of live network APIs and a sandbox environment to experiment with new ideas. This new collaboration builds on Telstra and Nokia’s long-standing partnership and supports Telstra’s Network as a Product vision of a software-defined, programmable network.

Nokia’s network automation and Digital Operations solutions are laying the foundation for scalable API enablement by making it easier for partners, like Telstra, to offer developers on-demand access to programmable network capabilities with consistency and speed.

Nokia’s network API strategy centers around connecting multiple API ecosystems through its Network as Code platform. It offers operators the broadest range of network enablement options with robust multi-tier API security and provides developers simplified access to network functionalities.

Nokia’s ecosystem of Network as Code platform partners has grown to over 50 and includes operators from around the world, as well hyperscalers, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers, systems integrators, and vertical independent software vendors.