Tech Mahindra and ColorTokens to Deliver Microsegmentation Security Solutions for Global Enterprises

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

ColorTokens Inc. and Tech Mahindra are advancing their partnership by launching "Breach Ready" microsegmentation solutions. Built on ColorTokens’ industry-leading microsegmentation platform widely recognized for its innovative approach to building cyber resilience and strengthening cyber defense based on Zero Trust security architecture, the solutions aim to enhance cybersecurity posture for global enterprises across industries.

Combining Tech Mahindra’s cybersecurity expertise with ColorTokens’ Xshield Enterprise Microsegmentation PlatformTM, the two organizations have created a robust security framework to minimize the impact of potential breaches. Tech Mahindra will further leverage its Zero Trust-based security services, enabling customers to secure their applications and critical data. The implementation of microsegmentation will divide the network into smaller, distinct environments and offer application-based access to authorized users. Furthermore, ColorTokens and Tech Mahindra will empower customers to significantly minimize the impact of potential security incidents and mitigate the risk of data exfiltration.

Together, Tech Mahindra and ColorTokens will provide a range of solutions, including AI-powered analytics through a next-generation Security Operations Center (SOC), customized dashboards for enterprise security insights, and contextual reporting to meet compliance requirements. They will also offer granular application-level security using a Zero Trust framework and complete visibility for containerized, cloud-native environments to enhance overall protection against cyber threats.

The extended partnership with ColorTokens will further enhance Tech Mahindra’s mission to drive digital transformation for global enterprises. Leveraging their expertise in analyzing enterprise environments, Tech Mahindra provides top-tier cybersecurity and risk management solutions to more than 300 clients across 50 countries through 13 delivery centers and Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The comprehensive approach ensures robust cyber resilience through proactive protection, detection, and remediation across various security domains.