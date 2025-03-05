Team Cymru is launched the Insights Threat Feed

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Team Cymru is announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Insights Threat Feed. This innovative solution is designed to address the critical challenges faced by cybersecurity analysts, providing unparalleled visibility of threats with actionable intelligence to enhance organizational security postures.

Analysts working within financial institutions, global technology organizations, and governments across the globe are inundated with vast amounts of data, leading to alert fatigue and difficulty in distinguishing genuine threats from false positives - ultimately leading to security breaches, fines, and the fallout from cyber attacks.

The Insights Threat Feed tackles these issues head-on by delivering real-time, context-rich intelligence. By accurately classifying and categorizing over 40 million IPs daily and providing more than 2,000 unique contextual tags, analysts can prioritize incidents effectively and reduce false positives, enabling faster responses, more efficient workflows, and stronger defenses.

Integration complexity is another significant hurdle for security teams. The Insights Threat Feed is delivered in the global industry standard STIX/TAXII format, ensuring seamless integration with leading Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIPs), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response (SOAR) systems. Our technology partner integrations include Google SecOps, Microsoft Sentinel, Splunk, Tines, ThreatQuotient, and Cyware, and the seamless deployment across all of them allows organizations to enhance their security infrastructure without additional overhead.

By consolidating multiple threat feeds into a single, actionable source, the Insights Threat Feed simplifies security operations and reduces the complexity associated with managing disparate data sources. This holistic approach ensures that security teams have access to the most accurate and up-to-date intelligence, enabling proactive defense measures against sophisticated threat actors.