TCG welcomes Arm as new board member

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

The Trusted Computing Group (TCG) has announced Arm has today joined the Board of Directors, with Dong Wei appointed as its representative.

The ubiquitous Arm compute platform touches 100 percent of the connected population, with over 300 billion Arm-based chips powering devices and solutions from cloud to the edge. As a member of the Board, Arm will bring a range of perspectives across different markets and its wide-ranging CPU architecture ecosystem to ensure TCG standards and specifications remain suitable for today’s computing landscape.

Dong Wei will serve as the Arm representative on the Board. Having joined Arm in 2016, Dong leads the Arm SystemReady compliance program, defining the hardware and firmware standards for Arm-based systems in data centers, industrial edge, and IoT markets. He also leads the system manageability and security requirements for these systems. In this standards-based effort, Dong covers industry standards such as PCIe, TCG, CXL, UCIe, UEFI/ACPI, DMTF, OCP and OPI.

TCG and Arm technologies already intersect in a number of crucial ways. Arm’s integrated Root-of-Trust (RoT) implements TCG’s DICE standard, and the company uses both low-cost firmware TPMs and virtual TPMs in its Confidential Compute architecture.

Within the TCG itself, Arm has made significant contributions to the ACPI and EFI Protocol specifications developed by the Server Work Group, the TPM and Firmware Profiles by the PC Client Work Group, and the DPE and Endorsement Architecture for Devices specification by the DICE Work Group. In 2024, these contributions led the TCG Board of Directors to award Stuart Yoder with the organization’s Key Contributor Award.