TCG and OST2 Partner to Deliver TPM ﻿Usage Training and Develop New Cybersecurity Experts

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Software developers and students interested in device security will be given the chance to develop their cybersecurity skills and enhance the security of devices through a new technical security training program from the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) and OpenSecurityTraining2 (OST2).

The comprehensive curriculum has been developed to help individuals understand, develop and effectively utilize the Trusted Platform Module (TPM), the secure crypto-processor establishing secure operations in over two billion devices worldwide. Under the agreement, OST2 will develop a series of hands-on, lab-driven classes, starting with ’Trusted Computing 1101: Introductory TPM Usage’ (TC1101). The course requires no prior experience of working with TPMs and features more than 15 practical exercises for professionals and students to gain real-life experience of the critical technology.

Offering practical insights into innovative TPM applications, participants will learn how to leverage the technology to bolster both software and hardware security. They will discover how to safeguard cryptographic operations to effectively address vulnerabilities and enhance the security of cryptographic keys.

The course also encourages participation in the TPM.dev Users Group, in which developers will gain insights into TPM utilization and are given the opportunity to harness their skills to enhance the security of exiting software using the TPM.