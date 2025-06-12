Tamnoon announced the launch of Managed CDR

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Tamnoon announced the launch of Managed CDR (Cloud Detection and Response), a managed service designed to validate, contextualize, and respond to cloud security alerts. Built on AWS and launching with Wiz Defend, Amazon GuardDuty, Crowdstrike Falcon, and Orca Security, with more coming soon, the cloud security agnostic service is already integrating with existing CNAPP offerings runtime detection functionality.

As part of the launch, the company also introduced Tami, a context-aware, scalable, and efficient AI-powered agent capability for Managed CDR. Tami works alongside Tamnoon’s human expert-led remediation team (CloudPros) to assess production impact, determine the optimal remediation path, and accelerate resolution at scale, significantly faster than human-only efforts. Already integrated into Tamnoon’s Managed CNAPP, Tami consolidates and enhances multiple alerts into structured initiatives, enabling precise prioritization and action. By combining machine learning and AI with expert services, Tamnoon ensures findings are reviewed, refined, and resolved efficiently, without compromising stability or speed.

According to Tamnoon’s 2025 State of Cloud Remediation Report, over 35% of all alerts are classified as critical or high, with critical alerts taking almost a year to resolve. While some organizations manage to stay on top of these alerts, the majority find themselves drowning in a sea of high-priority noise. CDR alerts are especially resource-intensive because they persist until manually reviewed and require an active resolution decision. What may begin as 5–10 unreviewed alerts can quickly escalate to 100 or more, introducing alert fatigue and operational bottlenecks and hiding active critical threats. Tamnoon’s Tami reviews these alerts for CloudPros, who then validate and triage runtime alerts, closing false positives and escalating verified threats—effectively operating as a managed cloud-native response layer similar to MDR, but purpose-built for modern cloud environments.

Tamnoon’s Managed CNAPP service offers existing native integrations with Wiz, Prisma Cloud, Orca Security, and other leading CNAPPs, enabling deduplication and contextualization of findings across multi-cloud deployments. This cross-platform capability allows Tamnoon to manage alert persistence for deprovisioned resources that would otherwise require manual intervention, while providing specific expertise around cloud-native concerns and delivering the remediation in any format, something that traditional endpoint-focused MDRs cannot properly evaluate.