Symmetry Systems Augments Data+AI Security Suite with ConfusedPilot Protection

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Symmetry Systems announced a significant expansion of its Data+AI Security and DSPM capabilities to combat the emerging threat of ConfusedPilot attacks. This enhancement further strengthens Symmetry’s commitment to ensuring the safe adoption of Gen AI technologies, particularly Microsoft Copilot and other AI agents within modern organizations. The expanded product line helps organizations secure their data estate against emerging threats when indexed by AI agents like Copilot, offering businesses comprehensive protection against sophisticated attacks that could manipulate AI-assisted decision-making processes.

ConfusedPilot attacks, a term coined by University of Texas at Austin students mentored by Symmetry CEO Dr. Mohit Tiwari, represent a new class of threats targeting RAG-based systems like Microsoft Copilot. These attacks can lead to the dissemination of misinformation, potentially compromising critical decision-making processes within enterprises.

Key Features of the Enhanced Data+AI Security Suite

This enhanced product line offers six key capabilities:

• Advanced Document Scanning: Utilizes Symmetry’s advanced data discovery and classification algorithms to identify potentially malicious documents that could be used in ConfusedPilot attacks.

• Content Integrity Monitoring: Implements checks to monitor the origin, authenticity and integrity of data used by RAG-based systems, and alert on changes by unauthorized personnel.

• Decision Impact Analysis: Provides insights into how potentially compromised data could affect enterprise decision-making processes.

• Prompt Monitoring: Searches, monitors, and alerts on suspicious prompts being used across the enterprise.

• Information Flow Barriers: Implements Data Firewalls to segment data sources for users, ensuring appropriate access controls.

• External Data Source Alerting: Monitors and alerts on the use of external data sources that could potentially introduce vulnerabilities.

Comprehensive Protection for the AI Era

This update to Symmetry’s Data+AI Security suite complements Symmetry’s existing capabilities and offers businesses a holistic approach to Data+AI security, covering everything from deployment readiness to ongoing threat protection.

Availability and Implementation

The enhanced Data+AI Security suite with ConfusedPilot protection is available as an add-on for existing Symmetry Systems customers and will be offered to all new clients. Symmetry’s team of expert consultants is prepared to assist organizations in implementing these new features and integrating them into their existing security frameworks.