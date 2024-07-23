Swissbit launches PCIe Gen5 SSD for data center and enterprise applications

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Storage specialist Swissbit introduces its first PCIe Gen5 SSD with the launch of the D2200 series. Designed for enterprise servers and edge data centers, this series offers outstanding performance with up to 14 GB/s for sequential read and 10 GB/s for sequential write. The new SSD also excels in energy efficiency, delivering a sequential read performance of up to 970 MB/s per watt.

This efficiency also impacts thermal management, with the D2200’s optimized hardware design and firmware enhancements reducing server heat generation by up to 20°C. As a PCI Gen5 SSD that is backward compatible with PCIe Gen4, the series supports NVMe 2.0 and OCP 2.0, making it future-proof. Comprehensive data protection features, including TCG Opal 2.0, are standard. The Swissbit D2200 will be available in U.2 and E1.S form factors with storage capacities of 8 TB and 16 TB in late August, with a 32 TB version in U.2 format following at the end of 2024.

The new D2200 series offers outstanding performance with minimal latency. Random access delivers up to 2.6 million IOPS for read and 500,000 IOPS for write, ensuring smooth and consistent performance for latency-critical applications.

The enterprise SSD supports the NVMe Management Interface 1.2b specification (NVMe-MI) for efficient drive management and monitoring even if the main system fails. With support for up to 128 namespaces, the D2200 also provides high flexibility and efficiency for cloud application virtualization and data management.

Power mode options and data security

In addition to exceptional energy efficiency and reduced heat generation, the D2200 also offers power mode options ranging from 12 to 25 watts, allowing for precise and dynamic performance control. Users can set the power mode with the open-source NVMe-CLI management tool.

In terms of security, the D2200 provides comprehensive data protection features, including AES256 encryption, Crypto-Erase, TCG Opal 2.0, and Secure Boot.

– Distribution and availability

The Swissbit D2200 series will be available in late August in U.2 (15 mm) form factor with 7.68 TB and 15.36 TB, and in E1.S (9.5 mm) form factor with 7.68 TB. By the end of 2024, a 15.36 TB version in E1.S format and a 30.72 TB version in U.2 format will follow.