Suprema Unveils BioStar Air

May 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Suprema announced the launch of BioStar Air, a cloud-based access control platform designed to natively support biometric authentication. Featuring true zero-on-premise architecture, BioStar Air simplifies deployment and scales effortlessly to secure SMBs, multi-branch companies, and mixed-use buildings.

First showcased at ISC West 2025, BioStar Air sets a new standard for cloud-based access control. Unlike traditional systems tied to on-premise servers and controllers, BioStar Air is built entirely in the cloud. Smart readers with built-in controllers connect directly to the network, streamlining installation, reducing infrastructure costs, and making it simple to scale across multiple locations.

A key innovation in BioStar Air is its native biometric support. By processing biometric data at the edge, the platform ensures fast, reliable authentication even during network outages. Thanks to its federated architecture, employees can use the same face or finger template company-wide. BioStar Air supports a wide range of credentials, including facial authentication, RFID cards, mobile access, and QR codes. Fingerprint recognition and Apple Wallet support are coming soon.

Intuitive web and mobile interfaces give administrators the power to manage users and devices in real time from anywhere. Built for modern, distributed workplaces, BioStar Air helps organizations to centralize access control across multiple sites with minimal hardware, rapid onboarding, and uncompromising security.