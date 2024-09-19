Suprema’s Commitment to Global Data Protection and Security Certifications

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

Suprema announces that its products and services are fully compliant with the latest global data protection regulations and security certifications. This commitment solidifies Suprema’s dedication to providing secure, reliable solutions across Europe, the United Kingdom, the United States, and other regions worldwide.

As Suprema’s solutions manage biometric and other sensitive data, the company recognizes the critical need to protect this information. By leveraging advanced encryption and continuous research and development, Suprema is fully committed to safeguarding personal data to the highest standards of security.

Suprema’s privacy and data protecting capabilities meet stringent global standards, including NIS2, GDPR, PSTI, NDAA, and internationally recognized certifications like ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27701, ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD, and CSA STAR. These achievements position Suprema as a trusted partner for business in highly regulated industries such as government, finance, and healthcare.

Key Global Data Protection Regulations:

NIS2 (Network and Information Systems) Directive: Suprema complies with the NIS2 directive, which strengthens cybersecurity across the EU.

GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation): Suprema ensures the lawful and transparent handling of personal and biometric data in Europe, in full compliance with GDPR.

PSTI (Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure) Act: In the UK, Suprema adheres to PSTI regulations, ensuring the security of connected products.

NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act): Suprema meets the security standards required by the NDAA, making its products suitable for deployment in US federal government environments.

International Security Certifications:

ISO/IEC 27001: Suprema holds ISO/IEC 27001 certification, validating its robust information security management systems and ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability.

ISO/IEC 27701: This certification shows Suprema’s data privacy practices comply with international privacy standards.

ISO/IEC 30107-3 PAD (Penetration Attack Detection): Suprema’s facial authentication technology has passed the PAD test, meeting the highest global standards for preventing spoofing.

CSA (Cloud Security Alliance) STAR Level 2: Suprema has earned CSA STAR certification, ensuring its safe cloud environment by adhering to international cloud security standards.